AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,101 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after acquiring an additional 400,841 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter worth $796,000. 79.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $226.88. 914,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,268,610. The company’s 50-day moving average is $201.06 and its 200 day moving average is $199.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.13. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

