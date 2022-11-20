AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 128,509 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,561 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 128,509 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $5,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,454,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,848 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,151,177 shares of the bank’s stock worth $339,985,000 after purchasing an additional 676,272 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,607,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $377,585,000 after purchasing an additional 259,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,981,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,599,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,833,515 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,186,000 after purchasing an additional 513,597 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on BK. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.27.

Bank of New York Mellon Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE BK traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.56. 3,913,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,529,652. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.61. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $36.22 and a one year high of $64.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $787,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,967.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.