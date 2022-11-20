Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Critical Analysis

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Rating) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpine Income Property Trust 76.98% 13.42% 6.01% Clipper Realty -4.59% -10.61% -0.48%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Dividends

55.6% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Clipper Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.0% of Clipper Realty shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 44.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Clipper Realty pays out -92.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Alpine Income Property Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Alpine Income Property Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpine Income Property Trust and Clipper Realty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpine Income Property Trust $30.13 million 7.40 $9.96 million $2.47 7.57 Clipper Realty $122.73 million 0.98 -$7.59 million ($0.41) -18.29

Alpine Income Property Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Clipper Realty. Clipper Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpine Income Property Trust and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 Clipper Realty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpine Income Property Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 10.90%. Given Alpine Income Property Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpine Income Property Trust is more favorable than Clipper Realty.

Summary

Alpine Income Property Trust beats Clipper Realty on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

