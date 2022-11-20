American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 2,856.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,739 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,955 shares during the period. American Express comprises approximately 0.4% of AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,802,171 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $8,752,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200,093 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,755,839 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,377,343,000 after acquiring an additional 324,789 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of American Express by 7.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,392,391 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,504,375,000 after acquiring an additional 906,904 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 0.6% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 3,552,030 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $492,382,000 after acquiring an additional 20,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Express

In other American Express news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,270. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Stock Performance

AXP traded up $1.86 on Friday, reaching $152.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,892. American Express has a 1 year low of $130.65 and a 1 year high of $199.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $146.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 33.28%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.89.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

