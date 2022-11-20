AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 210.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,017 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 101.6% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 38,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.5% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 39.9% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 348,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after buying an additional 99,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

Shares of ABC stock traded up $3.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $162.00. 1,579,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,989,628. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.99. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $113.68 and a 1-year high of $167.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) raised AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total transaction of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,077,826.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.72, for a total value of $1,626,945.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,077,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,278,915 shares of company stock worth $2,052,750,071 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.