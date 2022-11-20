Apollon Wealth Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after buying an additional 1,369,299 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 103.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 855,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,907,000 after buying an additional 435,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the first quarter worth $86,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $257.70 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $245.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total transaction of $25,866,121.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 285,422 shares of company stock worth $68,676,137. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

