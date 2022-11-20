Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,611 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,611 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $16,849,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV opened at $45.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day moving average of $43.53.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

