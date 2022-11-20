Apollon Wealth Management LLC Sells 411 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,468,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,672,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.3% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.7% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 9,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $161.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $157.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Articles

