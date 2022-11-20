Apollon Wealth Management LLC Takes $1.66 Million Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 84.1% during the second quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $10,213,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 32.5% during the second quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 560,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,526,000 after purchasing an additional 67,271 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of QQQM opened at $117.29 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $104.62 and a 12 month high of $167.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.56.
