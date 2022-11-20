Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,999 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% during the second quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.3% in the second quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 21,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

GLD opened at $162.79 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.13. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $193.30.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

