Apollon Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Apollon Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,010 shares during the quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $2,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. S.C. Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period.

Shares of FTCS opened at $76.11 on Friday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

