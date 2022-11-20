Aragon (ANT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $11.69 Million

Aragon (ANT) traded down 12.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $76.65 million and approximately $11.69 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for $1.83 or 0.00011066 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002653 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000333 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.79 or 0.08297615 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.15 or 0.00509014 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,790.91 or 0.28978964 BTC.
Aragon Profile
Aragon’s genesis date was May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 45,094,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 41,958,140 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @aragonproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aragon is https://reddit.com/r/aragonproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
