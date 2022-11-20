AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter worth $28,000. 21.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($141.01) to £118 ($138.66) in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.41) to GBX 118 ($1.39) in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8,264.20.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.6 %

AstraZeneca Profile

Shares of AZN stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The stock has a market cap of $201.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

