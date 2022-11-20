Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 23,745 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,745 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2,336.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NCLH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.37. 9,995,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,091,798. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.31 and a twelve month high of $23.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Norwegian Cruise Line

NCLH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 197,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $463,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 197,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,449.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 277,709 shares of company stock worth $4,522,842. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

