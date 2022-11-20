AVINOC (AVINOC) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. AVINOC has a total market cap of $82.01 million and approximately $833,713.96 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AVINOC token can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001271 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, AVINOC has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get AVINOC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,385.60 or 0.08363833 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.10 or 0.00555945 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,797.41 or 0.28958285 BTC.

About AVINOC

AVINOC was first traded on July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official message board is medium.com/@avinoc_ico.

AVINOC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AVINOC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AVINOC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AVINOC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AVINOC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AVINOC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.