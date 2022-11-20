Banco de Sabadell S.A Buys 3,161 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Banco de Sabadell S.A boosted its stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Unilever were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 667.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 5,923.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UL traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,408. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.44 and a 52-week high of $54.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.4211 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

