Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,317 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $63,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $112.08. 15,415,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,018,508. The company has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.95.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

