Banco de Sabadell S.A Decreases Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Banco de Sabadell S.A cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,142 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 5,445 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up approximately 1.8% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,128,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,394,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284,970 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,592,786 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,136,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,961 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $273,511,000 after buying an additional 1,378,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,359,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,334.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.80.

QCOM stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,436,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,654,944. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.93 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.36%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

