Banco de Sabadell S.A Has $1.31 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Banco de Sabadell S.A reduced its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADI. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,836 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,855 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.70.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at $10,373,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,225.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,100 shares of company stock worth $2,950,820 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.85. 4,016,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,975,210. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.97. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95. The firm has a market cap of $83.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.71, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

