Banco de Sabadell S.A Sells 5,016 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Banco de Sabadell S.A decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,016 shares during the quarter. Eaton comprises about 2.3% of Banco de Sabadell S.A’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 3.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 15.4% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 106,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,221,000 after purchasing an additional 14,247 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Eaton by 0.7% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 230,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eaton by 22.4% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Up 1.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.67.

Eaton stock traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.01. 1,870,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,275,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $174.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.82. The company has a market cap of $65.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

