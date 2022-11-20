Banco de Sabadell S.A Trims Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Banco de Sabadell S.A trimmed its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A’s holdings in Novartis were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,740,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Novartis by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,992,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,806 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Novartis by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,781,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,085,000 after purchasing an additional 594,194 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novartis by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,295,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,160,000 after purchasing an additional 492,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Novartis by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,357,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,226 shares in the last quarter. 9.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 75 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 97 to CHF 88 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 75 to CHF 70 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a CHF 90 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novartis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.45.

Novartis stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $189.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.06. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $74.09 and a 12 month high of $94.26.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

