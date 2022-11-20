BarnBridge (BOND) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.19 Million

BarnBridge (BOND) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. One BarnBridge token can now be purchased for $3.70 or 0.00022701 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BarnBridge has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. BarnBridge has a total market cap of $36.66 million and $6.19 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BarnBridge Profile

BarnBridge launched on September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,916,888 tokens. The official website for BarnBridge is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BarnBridge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

