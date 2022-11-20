Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Sold by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,953 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,722 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 51.1% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 695,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $12,272,000 after acquiring an additional 235,365 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 337.1% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,481,009 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $61,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,684,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE GOLD traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.62. 15,773,891 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,931,844. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.99.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.38%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from C$35.25 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.90 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $24.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

