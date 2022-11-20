Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 335,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,304 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $13,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,406,000. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% during the 1st quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Retirement Solution Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 599,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,421,000 after purchasing an additional 26,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of DFUS stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.10. The company had a trading volume of 148,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,766. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $37.96 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.44.

