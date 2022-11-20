Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $20.18 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 46,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,847 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $20,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Field & Main Bank raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 223.5% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $464.83.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.9 %

LMT traded up $4.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $476.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,553. The company has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $328.20 and a one year high of $494.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $437.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $429.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.