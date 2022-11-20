Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 19,063 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321,274 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 1.0% of Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $48,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,800 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,549,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 57,802 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,772,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Fortune 45 LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 2,027 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 29,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $154.09. The company had a trading volume of 49,207,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,133,944. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.46. The company has a market capitalization of $383.68 billion, a PE ratio of 65.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Fubon Bank downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

