Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 30,801 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30,801 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $16,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 93,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B boosted its position in Bank of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 85,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Bank of America by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 493,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,355,000 after acquiring an additional 90,751 shares in the last quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. boosted its position in Bank of America by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenbaum Jay D. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on BAC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE BAC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.19. The stock had a trading volume of 32,041,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,698,120. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $298.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

