Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Sells 73,529 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lowered its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 519,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,529 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $16,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 27,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 5,710 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,049,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.63. 4,217,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,703,436. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.58. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $40.04.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

