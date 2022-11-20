Beldex Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $138.84 million and approximately $1.99 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0467 or 0.00000283 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,174.74 or 0.07115689 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001919 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00033455 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00075454 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00058133 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000405 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00022904 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001435 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,970,000,000 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

