Bitcoin Diamond Price Reaches $0.13 (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 19th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000770 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $23.98 million and approximately $120,786.95 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00238492 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00118307 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.19 or 0.00049053 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.95 or 0.00059645 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

