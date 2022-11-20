Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $14.23 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $249.21 million and $8.28 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for $14.23 or 0.00087836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00233966 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00054003 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00003397 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “BTG is a cryptocurrency with Bitcoin fundamentals, mined on common GPUs instead of specialty ASICs. This type of equipment tends to monopolize mining to a few big players, but GPU mining means anyone can mine again – restoring decentralization and independence. GPU mining rewards go to individuals worldwide, instead of mostly to ASIC warehouse owners, recreating network effects that Bitcoin used to have.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.