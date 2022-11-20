BitShares Price Tops $0.0079 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 20th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market capitalization of $23.63 million and approximately $2.35 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00009820 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00024972 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005977 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002318 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008298 BTC.

BitShares Profile

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,550,000 coins. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

