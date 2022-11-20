Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Buys New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,761,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 3.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 25.7% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Linde by 13.2% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Linde by 3.8% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 83,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,922,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC lowered their price target on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $4.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $334.91. 1,257,438 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,076. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.36. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $352.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $165.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.90%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

