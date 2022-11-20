Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,553 shares during the quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IUSV. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $51,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,886. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.01. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52-week low of $62.05 and a 52-week high of $78.18.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.