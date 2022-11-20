Bluestein R H & Co. LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bluestein R H & Co. LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,424 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 2.2% of Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Bluestein R H & Co. LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $35,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Lockheed Martin from $522.00 to $506.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $464.83.

LMT traded up $4.05 on Friday, hitting $476.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,160,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $328.20 and a 52-week high of $494.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $437.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $429.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The business had revenue of $16.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.42%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

