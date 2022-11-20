Bobcoin (BOBC) Price Down 13.7% Over Last Week

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 20th. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00001818 BTC on major exchanges. Bobcoin has a total market cap of $4.82 million and $138,856.16 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0431 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,354.77 or 0.08302760 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.73 or 0.00500887 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,653.02 or 0.28516258 BTC.

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin was first traded on February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bobcoin’s official website is bob.eco.

Bobcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.Embedding social impact into the heart of business.Employment creation is Bob's main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto:”

