Bokf Na Raises Stock Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.1% during the second quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 370,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,486,000 after buying an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,134,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth about $890,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCHP shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Microchip Technology from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.48.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology stock opened at $74.17 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,306 shares of company stock worth $290,310 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microchip Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.