Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Acquires 350 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Marriott International by 3.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 0.6% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 21,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1,466.1% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,792 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. 70.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,295,972.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com cut Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Marriott International to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

Marriott International stock traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $161.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,864,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,180,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average of $154.23. The stock has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 18.29%.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.