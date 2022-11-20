Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 101.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

CPB stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.56. 2,033,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,558. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.88. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $53.28.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 59.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Campbell Soup

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $170,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,970.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.