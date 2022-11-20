Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $253,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) by 63.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,100 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HPP. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $149,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $216,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at $227,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at $245,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Insider Activity at Hudson Pacific Properties

In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Mark T. Lammas purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.11 per share, for a total transaction of $55,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 189,865 shares in the company, valued at $2,109,400.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan M. Glaser purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $245,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,020. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 38,930 shares of company stock worth $461,550 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Hudson Pacific Properties Announces Dividend

Shares of HPP stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.69. 1,518,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,409. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $14.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.83 and a 52 week high of $28.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $16.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com cut Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.