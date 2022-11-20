Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 204,122,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,748,252,000 after buying an additional 5,898,263 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2,671.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,099,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,400,000 after buying an additional 4,915,334 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 216,096,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,730,682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893,526 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 256.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,882,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511,900 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 214.8% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,886,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,760,000 after acquiring an additional 1,969,911 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of MRK traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 11,626,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,794. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $104.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 164,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.26, for a total transaction of $16,498,484.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,733,314.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total transaction of $10,039,229.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,081,815 shares of company stock worth $108,575,433 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.