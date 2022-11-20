Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Constellation Brands comprises about 2.1% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $9,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 21.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 29.0% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

STZ traded up $2.79 on Friday, reaching $247.65. The company had a trading volume of 667,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,276. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.13. The company has a market cap of $45.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 798.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.41. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.59 and a 52-week high of $261.52.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,032.29%.

In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder 2015 Business Holdings Lp Rht sold 1,000,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.06, for a total transaction of $239,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,671,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total transaction of $580,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,481.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,702,272 shares of company stock valued at $1,124,163,417. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.43.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

