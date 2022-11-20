Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,780 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. JD.com comprises about 1.4% of Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $6,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com during the first quarter worth approximately $81,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 167,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JD.com by 14.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,025 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,103,000 after purchasing an additional 17,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 11.2% in the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,891 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JD. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on JD.com from $90.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JD.com from $80.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on JD.com from $106.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.54.

JD.com Price Performance

JD.com stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. 16,768,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,468,669. The company has a market capitalization of $75.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 623.07 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.53. JD.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.17 and a 1 year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.27.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The information services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.16. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $39.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

JD.com Profile

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.