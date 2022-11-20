Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC Sells 18,200 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,240 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,200 shares during the quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHI. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. KeyCorp lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

NYSE DHI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.39. 1,467,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,321,387. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.09 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.97 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.44%.

In other news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,195.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $154,940.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total value of $108,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,724 shares in the company, valued at $144,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

