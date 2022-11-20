Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 885,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 326,466 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $48,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 11,789 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 26,879 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Summit Insights raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.97.

Micron Technology stock opened at $58.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average of $59.64. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.45 and a 52 week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

