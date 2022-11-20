Bridgewater Associates LP Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 638,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 246,407 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP owned approximately 0.26% of Hologic worth $44,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 34.1% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 22,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,612 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $2,016,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter worth about $1,360,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hologic by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,820,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,177,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Hologic by 7,495.2% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 44,280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after purchasing an additional 43,697 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HOLX shares. Cowen reduced their price target on Hologic from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Hologic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Hologic from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.18.

Insider Transactions at Hologic

Hologic Stock Performance

In other news, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,860,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $1,054,512.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,193,797.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel John M. Griffin sold 26,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,047,780.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,944 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Hologic stock opened at $73.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 4.12. The stock has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.01. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $80.49.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20. Hologic had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $953.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Further Reading

