CEEK VR Market Capitalization Achieves $77.46 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 20th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $77.46 million and $6.00 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for about $0.0961 or 0.00000592 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,238.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00010558 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 60% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00007904 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00037932 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00039912 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021477 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.29 or 0.00229652 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.10682217 USD and is up 5.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $9,381,758.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.