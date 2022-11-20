Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Buys 30,219 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,219 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $28,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 137,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,093,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 69,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,765,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $209.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $199.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $258.26.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

