Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $58.36 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,165,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $58,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at $812,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 664,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,420,000 after purchasing an additional 149,414 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,538 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,139,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

BATS JPST opened at $50.15 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.12.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.