Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 2,873 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $11,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU opened at $87.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $84.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.19. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $77.28 and a 52-week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.